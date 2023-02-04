Private Management Group Inc. Sells 20,931 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 2,366,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.