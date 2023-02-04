Private Management Group Inc. Sells 703 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $45.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,398.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,432.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,324.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

