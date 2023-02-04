Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Up 0.7%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 575,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Progenity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progenity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

