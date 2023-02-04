Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

