ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

