Proton (XPR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.70 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00428488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.70 or 0.29212424 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00414980 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,047,630,535 coins and its circulating supply is 14,014,104,251 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

