Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.46

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 348999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

