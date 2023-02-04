PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 119,819 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 66,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 191.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.2% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

PHM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

