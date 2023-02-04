PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

