Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $293.17 million and $43.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00012025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.11 or 0.07121685 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00089627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,522,858 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

