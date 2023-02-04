QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

