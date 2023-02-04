Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.