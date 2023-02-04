Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QUMU. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

