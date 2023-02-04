Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.56 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $76.25 million and $4.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.01426594 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015132 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01707341 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

