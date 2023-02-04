Rakon Market Capitalization Achieves $60.46 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $16,487.98 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00429123 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.54 or 0.29269505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00415227 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.