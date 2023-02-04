Raymond James Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,604 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.