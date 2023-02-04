Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

