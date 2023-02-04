Raymond James Increases Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Price Target to C$0.25

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$55.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

