Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $130,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

