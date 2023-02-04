Raymond James Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $165.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.