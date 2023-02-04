ReddCoin Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $12,970.54 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

