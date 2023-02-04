Ren Price Up 17.5% This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $103.61 million and approximately $47.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00428227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.18 or 0.29208366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00416283 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

