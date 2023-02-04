Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.