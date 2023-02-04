Ribbon Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.42 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $93.42 million and $8.21 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00433722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.63 or 0.29583195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00452325 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.