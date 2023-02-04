Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 299.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 67.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI opened at $5.05 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. The business had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,966 shares of company stock worth $112,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

