Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

