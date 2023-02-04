Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

