Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.