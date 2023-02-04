Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $674,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

LLY stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

