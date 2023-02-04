Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,624 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

