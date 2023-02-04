Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.69. The company has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $522.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

