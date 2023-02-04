Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 943 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $139.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

