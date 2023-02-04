Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,060 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tapestry Price Performance

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

