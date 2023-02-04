Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Limoneira worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.92%.

Limoneira Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.