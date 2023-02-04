Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Limoneira worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Limoneira Stock Performance
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Limoneira Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.92%.
Limoneira Profile
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.
See Also
