Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $125.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

