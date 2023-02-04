Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,025 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCL opened at $10.21 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

