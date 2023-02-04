Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,894 Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEEX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEEX opened at $10.41 on Friday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

