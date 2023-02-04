Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,988 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

