Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

