Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 77,695 shares during the quarter. MFS Municipal Income Trust comprises 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.