Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.