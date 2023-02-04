Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $387,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.