Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 322,089 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

