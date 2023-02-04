Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

