Rocket Pool Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $784.03 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.02 or 0.00174809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $784.03 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.