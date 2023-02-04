Rocket Pool Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $784.03 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.02 or 0.00174809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $784.03 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.
Rocket Pool Profile
Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.
Rocket Pool Token Trading
