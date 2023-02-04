Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Earns Focus Stock Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.30.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI.B stock opened at C$65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.73. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

