Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 27.2%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) dropped 27.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.
