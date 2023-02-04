Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 27.2%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) dropped 27.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Rooshine Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Rooshine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.