Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

Shares of SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

