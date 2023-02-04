Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
