Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Shares of BA opened at $206.01 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

