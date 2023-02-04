Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQUA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of AQUA opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18,385.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 295,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

